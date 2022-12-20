Our Advice For Making Your Holiday Houseguest Experience More Comfortable

Speaking of keeping yourself comfortable, that is just as important as being a good guest while staying with other people. Never let your drive to be a pleasant guest override your own very real and very important needs. Being in a space that belongs to someone else can be a little jarring and can make it difficult to relax, so consider what comforts of home you could reasonably bring with you without overpacking. For instance, bringing your own pillow can go a long way to helping you get a good night's sleep in a strange place (via Realtor.com). Not only will it smell familiar, which is comforting, but it will prevent you having to punch an ancient, lumpy pillow over and over trying to make it comfy.

Noise cancelling headphones or ear plugs are also a great idea and don't take up much space in your luggage. This way, you can get a few minutes of peace and quiet as you lie in your bed, even if the house is bustling and full of people.

Don't be afraid to ask for help. If you can't figure out how to get the shower to run hot, if you don't know where to put a used towel, or you aren't sure whether your niece, who has asked you for a popsicle fifty times, is allowed to have popsicles, just ask. Not only with this alleviate some stress for you, your host will also appreciate it.