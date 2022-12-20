The Barrier Preventing Some Women From Getting Necessary Mammograms

According to a study in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, in 2022, a whopping 8.2 million women struggled to access a necessary mammogram, because they lived over a 20-minute driving distance from the closest mammography facility. Clearly, this number is staggering, but it's even more concerning when you realize that over the course of the past 16 years, that number has increased by over 7 million people.

While the minimum distance from a mammography facility for this group was 20 minutes, many lived much further, even an hour away from the closest facility, per WebMD. While some may think that travel time is a small price to pay for a lifesaving screening, Daniel Wiese, the senior scientist with the American Cancer Society who conducted the study, argues that it's important to look at the issue in a broader context. According to Wiese, it's not just about travel time; we also have to consider what that travel time means for someone who doesn't have access to childcare or doesn't receive paid leave from work that will allow them to make the trip.

Experts are aware of some potential solutions to this growing problem. Keeping facilities open later and on weekends would give folks more opportunity to receive screenings, as would mobile screening units, which would give many more folks access. However it's done, though, it's clear from this study that healthcare needs to become more accessible to keep more people safe.