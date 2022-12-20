How To Recreate Hailey Bieber's Festive Holiday Manicure

At this point, Hailey Bieber is basically our #1 manicure guru. We all remember Hailey's signature mani that was all-the-rage this past summer. Per Page Six, this nail design, dubbed the "glazed doughnut nails" was a shiny, sleek twist on a classic, neutral nail look. Well, her majesty of manicures has a new nail look for us, and it's a far cry from the neutral, goes-with-everything "glazed doughnut nails" of the summertime. Things are about to get very festive in here.

Hailey Bieber debuted the latest nail polish trend on Instagram recently, and while her newest nail look is much more of a statement than what she may have been known for rocking in the past, she's given us yet another funky twist on a classic look. This time, Hailey Bieber's nails are sort of like the classic French manicure but with a major update, and it's just in time for the holidays. We have a feeling we'll be seeing quite a few manicures that match Mrs. Bieber's when everyone's holiday pics start hitting Instagram.