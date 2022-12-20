Christopher Sean's Days Of Our Lives Holiday Video Has Fans Hoping For His Return

"Days of Our Lives" fans know that the cast of characters is a revolving door. The show often features Salemites that pop in and out of town but leave a lasting impact. Paul Narita is one of those characters. Paul — played by actor Christopher Sean — first came to town in 2014 (via Soap Central). He was the former boyfriend of Sonny Kiriakis (then Freddie Smith). As a former professional baseball player, Paul kept his sexual orientation under wraps. However, his secret was later revealed when he had relationships with both Sonny and Will Horton (Chandler Massey).

In addition to being one of the soap opera's first gay characters, Paul also found out he had strong family ties in Salem. It was discovered that Paul was the biological son of John Black (Drake Hogestyn), per Soaps in Depth. Of course, John was thrilled to find out that he had another child in addition to his daughter Belle and son Brady Black. John and Paul began to bond and created a strong relationship. However, Paul eventually left Salem behind. He was later seen living his best life in San Francisco during Season 2 of the show's spin-off series "Beyond Salem" (via Soap Opera Network). During the season, Paul found a new love match in the legacy character of Andrew Donovan (Colton Little).

However, fans are hoping that Paul will return to "Days of Our Lives" in 2023, and they've got a good reason to believe it could happen.