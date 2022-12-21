Why The Crown Crew Members Think Princess Diana's Funeral Scene Should Be 'Banned' From TV

There was a considerable amount of drama surrounding Season 5 of "The Crown," even before it aired, much of which surrounded the show's portrayal of the late Princess Diana. A damning on-set report from The Sun alleged that certain crew members were feeling increasingly uneasy about the level of detail surrounding her death, which infamously occurred while Diana was in the midst of a paparazzi skirmish in Paris.

As one insider explained, "To be going back to Paris and turning Diana's final days and hours into a drama feels very uncomfortable." They revealed that workers had voiced their disapproval over scenes they felt pushed it a bit too far. However, the source also acknowledged how difficult it is for "The Crown" to continue presenting a fictionalized version of the royal family's history as it gets increasingly close to the present day.

Both Deadline and The Sun confirmed that the moment of Diana's death was not going to be shown onscreen, but it seemed the damage was already done. And now, crew members are again expressing their discontent over scenes that did make it into the show.