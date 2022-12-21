Is TikTok's Thyme Ice Cube Hack Actually An Effective Way To Treat Acne?

Cystic breakouts and inflamed zits are often a puberty rite of passage. Yet while acne fades away for some as they enter the next stage of life, others find that acne continues to follow them into adulthood. Just like acne during puberty, Harvard Medical School reports that adult acne can be caused by a poor diet, stress, hormones, increased oil production, or beauty products.

If you've struggled with acne for a while, you've probably gone down a rabbit hole of possible solutions, particularly if the skincare that has been marketed towards you is yet to work. You're definitely not alone with this predicament. In the latest TikTok skincare trend, the search for "thyme ice cubes for skin" has garnered over seven million views on TikTok.

The user who seemingly started the trend, @mzansinatural, adds a green tea bag and a teaspoon of thyme to a cup of boiling water in her video. She also adds a pinch of Himalayan salt, which she recommends for oily skin only. She then freezes the mixture in an ice tray and then rubs it on her face.

When she first debuted the practice in her original video, she claimed that "thyme is more effective at killing bacteria than benzoyl peroxide creams," adding that she hadn't had a breakout in weeks. But can thyme really heal all wounds?