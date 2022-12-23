How To Cope If You're Not Feeling Merry At Christmas

If you're not feeling very holly jolly this Christmas, don't worry — you're definitely not alone. We all think of the holiday season as a time that's supposed to be about comfort and joy. In reality, though, as the Mayo Clinic points out, this can be one of the most overwhelming, stressful, and even depressing times for a lot of us.

It can be especially difficult to cope with stressors and negative feelings at this time of year because we typically feel like we need to put on a happy face and do plenty of socializing. In reality, though, ignoring pain, stress, and sadness will only make you feel worse in the long run. It could even have major consequences, too.

Prioritizing yourself and your mental health during the holiday season is tough, but it's important not to neglect your own needs while creating a celebratory time for others. Luckily, there are plenty of things you can do to help you feel better and maybe even engineer a little Christmas spirit in the process.