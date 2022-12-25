Take A Time Machine Back To 1971 For A Very Special Days Of Our Lives Christmas First

"Days of Our Lives" takes the holiday season seriously. The soap opera is known for its heartwarming Christmas episodes, which feature many of the most beloved characters celebrating together. One of the sudser's most iconic holiday traditions is the Horton family Christmas party and tree-trimming. Each year, members of the Horton family gather together to hang their personalized ornaments on the tree at the house that once belonged to Tom and Alice Horton. Each family member, including their spouses and children, has their own beautiful bulbs (via Jason 47). These ornaments are displayed on the tree each year, whether the family member is in Salem, passed away, or is unable to attend the celebration.

Of course, the show's fans likely have their own favorite holiday moments from the soap. In addition, the "Days of Our Lives" cast members also have very special memories from the show's holiday episodes. To commemorate those scenes, the cast was asked to look back on past Christmas scenes and reveal their favorites.

Actress Deidre Hall revealed that the cast would be sharing those moments with fans via social media. "The holidays are right around the corner, and we've got a special treat planned just for you. We're calling it the 12 Days of Christmas," Hall revealed. Of course, the first day of Christmas was super special as it took fans back to the very first Horton family holiday episode.