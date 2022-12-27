Lacey Chabert Takes Firm Stance On Hallmark Amid Candace Cameron Bure's Fallout With The Network

The Hallmark Channel is a staple during the holiday season. While there's certainly a market for Hallmark movies throughout the year, the network truly shines during the holidays, boasting high ratings and even higher paychecks for the company (per Forbes).

Many stars have taken to the television network to play leading roles in popular made-for-TV movies. "Full House" and "Fuller House" alum, Candace Cameron Bure had a career resurgence with the network (via Variety). From child star to Hallmark Christmas queen, Bure thrived in the predictable but comforting films she starred in.

However, it seems recently that Bure's relationship with the network went sour. She announced in April that she would be leaving Hallmark for a rival channel, abandoning her throne as the Christmas queen. She left to go to the channel's biggest rival.

Bure did not leave the network quietly. She recently made some harsh words about the company that another Hallmark star, Lacey Chabert, had to clap back on.