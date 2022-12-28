Why Experts Warn Against Weight-Centric New Year's Resolutions

Making New Year's resolutions has become a cultural phenomenon. While the resolutions may change throughout the years, many goals have stayed the same. Weight loss and creating a healthy lifestyle are almost always at the top of New Year's resolutions, and that won't change come 2023.

According to a survey conducted by Statista, the majority of 2023 resolutions once again focus on losing weight. The top three most popular resolutions for Americans come the new year are to exercise more, eat healthier, and lose weight.

It's no surprise that New Year's resolutions are often about weight loss. USA Today highlights that Americans are hyper-focused on how they look, and with fatphobia and diet culture still prevalent, focusing on weight loss is believed to be important for many people, especially as resolution season comes around.

However, some experts warn that making New Year's resolutions centered around health and weight loss can actually be doing more harm than good.