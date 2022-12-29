Research Finds Concerning Statistic In Abortion-Restrictive States

When the Supreme Court ruled in Dobbs v. Jackson Health Organization in June, access to abortion care in the United States changed dramatically. Many states had trigger laws that went into effect as soon as it was clear Roe v. Wade was overturned, while others have been working in the months since to restrict and prohibit the procedure without exception.

However, in the years leading up to the reversal of Roe, states had already been limiting access to abortion and reproductive care through laws regulating abortion care centers and providers through what's known as Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers (TRAP). On the surface, this can seem to have a patient's best interest in mind. Yet, according to medical providers, these laws are solely meant to shut down abortion facilities, making abortions difficult, if not impossible, to obtain (via NBC News).

If a patient cannot obtain an abortion, the birth of an unwanted or unexpected child is not the only consequence. UC San Francisco's landmark "Turnaway Study" found that pregnant people who were forced to give birth reported more life-threatening complications at the end of their pregnancies, as well as chronic pain and physical and mental health issues in a five-year period than patients able to have an abortion.

According to a study published this week in JAMA Psychiatry, there is also a troubling link between suicide rates in young women and abortion restrictions that has bigger implications for the long-term effects of the reversal of Roe.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.