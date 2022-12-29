Your New Year's Eve Underwear Could Affect Your Luck In 2023, According To Superstition

For many, the new year is all about a fresh start. So many of us set resolutions, create new goals for ourselves, and plan to do better as the calendar changes. However, for others, the new year is full of superstitions they believe can shape the following 12 months. Some interesting superstitions include taking your first step of the new year with your right foot, wearing polka dots for luck, and even doing seven laps around your home (via Cosmopolitan). Others believe that if you carry an empty suitcase around your home on New Year's Eve that more travel will come into your life for the year.

It's also said that keeping paper money in your wallet will help you usher in financial abundance for the year ahead. Some people like to open their doors at the stroke of midnight to clear the old year out and help usher in the new year. Crying on New Year's Day is also said to be bad luck, and could fill the following year with nothing but sadness, per Country Living.

Of course, the more well-known superstitions are kissing someone at midnight on New Year's Eve and eating pork and sauerkraut on New Year's Day, according to Reader's Digest. However, one superstition that many may not know about involves wearing very specific underwear on New Year's Eve.