Princess Eugenie Remains Caught In The Crossfire Of William And Harry's Royal Feud
Growing up, Princes William and Harry were close, and the two of them share the unfortunate bond of having had to deal with their mother's tragic and public death. As they grew up, they worked together — in 2009, they founded what would become the Royal Foundation to help further their charitable interests; Kate Middleton became a part of the foundation after her marriage to Prince William in 2011, and Meghan Markle did as well after her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018, according to The Guardian.
But while they may have been working together, the "Fab Four" allegedly weren't getting along behind the scenes, and reports of a rift between Prince William and Prince Harry started in 2018, according to Vanity Fair. By 2019, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex had started their own charitable organization, splitting from Prince William and Kate. Then by 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (in)famously stepped back from royal duty, which seemed to do nothing to endear them to others in the royal family. So for mutual friends and family, staying on good terms with both brothers is something that could seem impossible, but it's something that Princess Eugenie is trying to do.
Princess Eugenie won't take sides in the royal rift
Princess Eugenie is cousin to both Prince William and Prince Harry, and she doesn't seem about to take one brother's side over another. She's close to both brothers, and "she's known for being diplomatic, so it's no surprise she's been able to keep a foot in both camps," a source told HollywoodLife. Princess Eugenie seems happy to support both brothers. She attended Kate Middleton's Christmas carol service and spent Christmas with fellow royals at Sandringham. And while Prince William hasn't made a visit to see brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Markle since their move to North America, Eugenie has been to visit. She and Prince Harry were spotted at the Super Bowl in 2022 in California, according to People. There was also footage of her playing with Archie, Harry and Meghan's son, in the final episode of "Harry & Meghan" on Netflix, via Hello!.
Clearly she's not letting the drama between the brothers impact her relationships with them, and some even think that Princess Eugenie may be the key to helping the brothers reconcile. "Certainly, no one is expecting her to make it happen overnight," a royal insider told Express, "but if anyone can do it, she can." Only time will tell if Princess Eugenie can help bring the formerly close brothers back together.