Princess Eugenie Remains Caught In The Crossfire Of William And Harry's Royal Feud

Growing up, Princes William and Harry were close, and the two of them share the unfortunate bond of having had to deal with their mother's tragic and public death. As they grew up, they worked together — in 2009, they founded what would become the Royal Foundation to help further their charitable interests; Kate Middleton became a part of the foundation after her marriage to Prince William in 2011, and Meghan Markle did as well after her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018, according to The Guardian.

But while they may have been working together, the "Fab Four" allegedly weren't getting along behind the scenes, and reports of a rift between Prince William and Prince Harry started in 2018, according to Vanity Fair. By 2019, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex had started their own charitable organization, splitting from Prince William and Kate. Then by 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (in)famously stepped back from royal duty, which seemed to do nothing to endear them to others in the royal family. So for mutual friends and family, staying on good terms with both brothers is something that could seem impossible, but it's something that Princess Eugenie is trying to do.