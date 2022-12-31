What We Know About Pope Benedict XVI's Death

Pope Benedict XVI, who served as the head of the Catholic Church from 2005 to 2013, died on December 31 at the age of 95. The former Pontiff's death follows reports that he had experienced rapid health deterioration due to his age, according to CNN. On December 29, Pope Francis revealed he had recently visited his predecessor and asked for prayers to "accompany him in these difficult hours," even as the Vatican issued a statement claiming Pope Emeritus Benedict was "lucid and conscious" and being closely monitored by doctors, according to CBS News.

Pope Benedict XVI cited his "advanced age" when he unexpectedly announced his retirement in 2013, becoming the first pope in 600 years to voluntarily retire from the position and earning him the title pope emeritus, per The Economic Times. Since most popes serve until death, allowing for a new one to be elected after their funeral, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's death has created a unique situation for Catholics in which one pope will likely preside over the funeral of another, reports TIME.