Royal Expert Predicts Prince Andrew Will Face Another Wave Of Scandal In 2023

The settlement between Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre awarded over $3 million to the victim, but it also required her to stay quiet about the events for a year, The Sun reported. Now, the alleged victim of sex trafficking at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein and the disgraced royal could come forward and share more about her experience. This could be an issue for Andrew who has tried and failed to fix his reputation.

Royal expert Camilla Tominey told "Today" Australia that she believes 2023 will bring the scandal back to the forefront as Giuffre's gag order expires. "Well, it's not been a great festive period for Prince Andrew [...] but what was interesting is when he signed that deal with Virginia Giuffre, one of Jeffrey Epstein's victims, it was suggested that she would have to keep quiet for a period," Tominey said. "And I think that was to include perhaps the queen's illness and subsequent death, but then that she'd be freed up to speak."

She added, "It's still to be decided whether she'll be able to speak about the allegations about Prince Andrew again [...] or what she might say, but it does mean that Prince Andrew might yet again have to be braced for very negative headlines."