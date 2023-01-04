Could TikTok's 'Financial Cleanse' Help You Manage Your Money This Year?

If you're anything like us, you look to TikTok for advice on just about anything. While scrolling and watching the latest TikTok trends can be an entertaining way to kill time, the app can offer some genuinely helpful advice.

If you're looking for a book recommendation, #BookTok has taken over. There are hundreds of content creators recommending books for their followers to read. It's become a sensation, driving up book sales across the country (via NPR).

Beauty trends are huge on TikTok as well, guiding viewers through helpful and impressive makeup tips. While some tips might be unique — like the glazed donut nails made popular by Hailey Bieber — some can be applied to daily life, making things easier for those wanting to learn new trends (per The Cut).

TikTok advice has extended from books and beauty. Now, some financial advisers are using TikTok to help viewers budget better. Could the latest trend of a financial cleanse help your wallet in 2023?