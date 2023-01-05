What We Know About Ashley Olsen's Secret Wedding

Ashley Olsen and her sister, Mary Kate, were the face of a generation. Millennials everywhere were captivated by the famous twins who captured hearts as Michelle Tanner on "Full House," and would follow their careers over the next several years. A whole generation grew up with Ashley and Mary Kate on their screens, tuning into their beloved children's movies like "Billboard Dad" and "Passport to Paris." The girls remained in the spotlight throughout their childhood and into their teenage years.

When the Olsen sisters stepped away from acting, they continued to captivate their fans. Instead of watching them on VHS or TV, fans were keeping up with the Olsens' trendsetting fashion as they turned up at major events like the Met Gala in eye-catching looks. Eventually, they would move full time into the fashion, beauty, and lifestyle industries with their brands, The Row and Elizabeth and James. While they may stay out of the spotlight more often these days, fans are still keeping up with their lives.

Now, we've learned that Ashely Olsen has secretly tied the knot. Here are all the details we know about her under-wraps nuptials.