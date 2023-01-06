How To Refresh Your Makeup Bag In The New Year

Even if you're not feeling the whole "new year, new you" vibe, many beauty experts and dermatologists are urging people to go through their makeup bags. Not only is it a good time to get rid of products you don't use anymore, but January is also a great time to check your products and see if they've gone bad. Even though there are no expiration dates listed on makeup products, liquid-based products, especially, have a shelf life you need to pay attention to.

"Unopened, well-formulated cosmetics can remain stable for a couple of years at room temperature," Ni'Kita Wilson, a cosmetic chemist at Cosmetech Laboratories, told Good Housekeeping. It's when you open a product, she explains, that you start heading toward its expiration date. Not only are you introducing germs to your products — and then to your face — whenever you touch them, but heat and humidity exposure can cause mold and yeast to grow, says Wilson. So, while keeping makeup in your bathroom is convenient for your morning routine, it may cause your products to turn more quickly.

As for when those expiration dates actually are, there are different ways to tell if a product has gone bad. Byrdie recommends checking the smell of your products because, if there's been a change or the product just smells bad, that's a sign it's time to replace it. But keep in mind that each product in your makeup bag has its own signs that it's time to make a change. Here's how to refresh your makeup bag in the new year.