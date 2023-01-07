If You Love Glowy Skin, You'll Want To Copy Hailey Bieber's Foundation Hack ASAP

Hailey Bieber knows something about makeup and skincare. Her skincare tutorials regularly go viral on TikTok, and the products from her skincare line, Rhode, constantly sell out fast, to the frustration of fans everywhere, per the New York Post.

Part of why Bieber's beauty secrets are so popular is her focus on a minimalist, glowing look. She told Harper's Bazaar that she likes for her makeup to look "chill" and "natural, just glowy, dewy." She emphasizes that her skincare line was designed to focus on healthy skin, which amplifies any make-up product on top of it.

In a video with Vogue showing off her everyday routine, Bieber chases a moisturizing toner with her own brand's fan fave product, Rhode's Peptide Glazing Fluid. "The most important step to me always is the skincare prep," Bieber shared. "I think it really helps with the way your makeup turns out and the way your makeup sits on the skin."

Bieber often plays around with how she uses Rhode products, and her most recent tip is a foundation game changer.