The Devastating Joke Prince Harry And Prince William Exchanged At The Queen's Funeral

William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, may not be on the best of terms at the moment, and some are predicting that the claims Harry made against William in his book "Spare" may have destroyed their brotherly bond for good. Still, the two men were able to put aside their differences for the sake of their beloved grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. In his January 8, 2023, interview with ITV's Tom Bradby, Harry explained that the queen's September 2022 funeral was less of a mournful occasion and "more of a celebration and a recognition" of her many accomplishments.

Harry added that he and his brother were united in their support for each other during the funeral service. Bradby brought up the reports that William might have been called on to walk behind the queen's coffin by himself, to which Harry replied, "There is absolutely no way he'd let me do that by myself, and vice versa." He also shared a private moment of odd levity the two of them shared during a very familiar walk.