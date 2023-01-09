Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's New Look Is A Striking Throwback To Her Mom

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has lived her entire life in the spotlight, which can't have been easy — especially as the daughter of two bonafide A-listers; Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Given the advent of social media, fans have watched Shiloh grow up in front of their very eyes from a proud tomboy to a budding fashionista, with Life & Style magazine reporting in 2021 that she was even fielding offers from a couple of modeling agencies.

It was a far cry from a decade prior when Jolie memorably told Vanity Fair that Shiloh, then four years old, "likes to dress like a boy." The "Girl, Interrupted" star elaborated, "She wants to be a boy. So we had to cut her hair. She likes to wear boys' everything." The beloved actor and activist fully supported her daughter, telling Reuters, "I would never be the kind of parent to force somebody to be something they are not. I think that is just bad parenting." Jolie added, "Children should be allowed to express themselves in whatever way they wish without anybody judging them because it is an important part of their growth."

These days, Shiloh is the spitting image of her mother, with the teenager even borrowing one of Jolie's gowns for the "Eternals" premiere in 2021, per USA Today. When the mother-daughter duo stepped out together in March 2022, the resemblance was again uncanny, per Hollywood Life. But Shiloh's latest look pays homage to her mother in a way she possibly didn't even intend.