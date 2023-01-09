The Zodiac Sign Most Likely To Be Unfaithful

A large number of the population consults their the zodiac sign and element when finding the perfect partner. It makes sense considering a survey conducted by YouGov found that over a quarter of Americans actually believe in astrology. In fact, 37% of people under 30 who were surveyed said they were passionate followers of astrology.

If you're like them and a follower of astrology, you've likely asked for the sign, if not the entire birth chart, of someone you are dating. Many believe that the success of a relationship can be seen in the stars. Certified Professional Consulting Astrologer Diana Brownstone told Vogue that her work has opened her clients' eyes. "I've had grown men start crying" she stated. "If people knew how much we could tell about them from just their birthdate, time, and place, they would freak out."

If astrology can tell you intimate details about yourself and your partner, it's possible your zodiac sign can help to improve your relationship and even tell you what to expect as well, right? Experts are now weighing in on which sign is most likely to cheat in a relationship.