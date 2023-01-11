Meghan And Tina On Getting More Vulnerable In 1000-Lb Best Friends Season 2 - Exclusive Interview

You two have been friends for years. How have you been able to keep that friendship so close and not grow apart over that time?

Arnold: We love each other.

Crumpler: Yeah. It's just like any other relationship; whether you're married or you're best friends, it's about commitment and wanting to be present in that relationship and wanting it to be successful. You don't give up on each other. We do butt heads, definitely, but I would die for her too.

Arnold: At some point, it became a sisterhood instead of best friends. I can barely remember life before Meghan, so it's like she's my sister, and that's how it stays. Can't give up on your sister.

Crumpler: Nope.

How do you feel having each other has helped you in getting through hard times, both in the show and prior to that?

Arnold: Meghan was with me in the darkest times of my life as a teenager. I always say it's like she was my angel because in the darkest times, I would look up, and there she was, and it was like a light in a dark time. Moving into adulthood, it's pretty much the same. If I'm ever going through something, she's there to bring me out of it and to help me through it, always.

Crumpler: You're going to make me cry. [I'm getting] teary-eyed hearing her talk. I'm just me. But Tina does the same for me. For the longest time, I shut myself off from the world because I was so big, and I almost stopped growing. It was like I was a hermit. And Tina teaches me ... I'm trying to think of how to say it.

Arnold: To step out of her comfort zone.

Crumpler: Yeah. I had to realize there are so many things that I can do, but I have so much self-doubt, [even] for the simplest things. When I moved in with her, I used to struggle with getting up on a curbside because my balance was off for so many years, and I would have to have someone help me on the curb. And now, I walk that curb like it's nothing. It's the little things that she says. Or I'm afraid to sit behind a driver's seat or buckle my seatbelt. It's the little things where she's like, "You just need to try. You can't put yourself in a little box."

Arnold: I'm the voice in her ear telling her, "You can do it. You can do it! And if you don't do well, I'll be there to pick you up and take you to the emergency room."