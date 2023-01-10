How Pattern's New Blow Dryer Was Designed To Save Textured Hair From Heat Damage

Tracee Ellis Ross clearly believes in her product, and in many ways, a rave review from a favorite down-to-earth celeb is all we need to click that "add to cart" button. Still, it's clear that she's not the only one loving this tool. According to a review by Erin Stovall, senior beauty editor at Bustle, this blowdryer "does not disappoint." Stovall explains that it has a diffuser designed for leaving your curls free and a concentrator for drying hair with a round brush. It also includes brush attachments, two speed settings, and three heat settings.

These settings help to make this blowdryer special. Ross explained to InStyle, "It's heat, so you have to be mindful of heat — it just is what it is. But it doesn't have to get so hot. I have used particular dryers where when I first used them, I was like, 'Holy moly' ... all of a sudden it's like putting your face next to a space heater." The blowdryer's ceramic-coated grill helps to distribute heat more evenly than other dryers.

Ross adds, "...Like with everything at Pattern, if I can do it in a way that it feels like it really matches the needs of our community, and is actually going to function in a way that is filling a void, then absolutely [we'll create more]. The mission of the brand is to exceed the needs of the curly, coily, and tight-textured community." We love the sound of that.