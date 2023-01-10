Angela Bassett's Retro Golden Globes 2023 Hairstyle Proves Old Hollywood Glam Is In Full Force

Angela Bassett, the jaw-droppingly stunning actress, took home the Golden Globe award for the best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture for her portrayal of Queen Ramonda in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Variety reported. She made history as the first person to win a Golden Globe for a Marvel-based film.

Her acceptance speech was a tear-jerker as she honored the late "Black Panther" star, Chadwick Boseman.

"We embarked on this journey together with love. We mourned, we loved, we healed. We were surrounded each and every day by the light and the spirit of Chadwick Boseman," Bassett shared (per Variety). "We have joy in knowing that with this historic 'Black Panther' series, it is a part of his legacy that he helped to lead us. We showed the world what Black unity, leadership and love looks like, behind and in front of the camera."

Bassett's speech and performance in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" weren't the only ways she wowed fans this evening. She was absolutely stunning on the red carpet and everyone couldn't get enough (via USA Today).