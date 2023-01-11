Prince Harry Defends His Memoir After Receiving Backlash From Military Veterans

Even if you haven't read it yet, we all know that there are plenty of startling revelations in Prince Harry's new memoir, "Spare." The royal shared a few humorous anecdotes in his book, from accounts of his drug use to a comedic story about peeing his pants before his first date with Meghan Markle (via Variety). On the other hand, there were some divulgences in "Spare" that were far from funny. So much so, in fact, that they've caused folks to look at Harry a bit differently.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, served two tours of Afghanistan in the British Army Air Corp as an Apache helicopter pilot between September 2012 and January 2013. In his memoir, he revealed that he killed 25 people during that time. He explained (via Time), "In truth, you can't hurt people if you see them as people. They were chess pieces taken off the board, bad guys eliminated before they kill good guys. They trained me to 'other' them and they trained me well."

Backlash has followed the release of these statements, and during his appearance on CBS' "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Harry explained just how "hurtful" the responses have been, per Hello! Magazine. Harry stands by what he shared but disapproves of the way it has been taken out of context by the press, saying, "My words are not dangerous, but the spin of my words [is] very dangerous... and that is a choice they've made" (via Twitter).