The Heartbreaking Death Of Passions Star Ben Masters

The world of soap opera mourns the loss of one of its classic stars. Soap opera star Ben Masters has died at the age of 75, per The Hollywood Reporter. Known primarily for his role as Julian Crane on "Passions," the Broadway and TV actor passed away today on Wednesday, January 11 in Palm Springs, California. After a struggle with dementia, Masters officially succumbed to COVID-19 at Eisenhower Health Center, according to a representative of the family.

Born on May 6, 1947 in Corvallis, Oregon, Masters played the role of suave billionaire Julian Crane on NBC's "Passions" from 1999 to 2008, per Deadline. After graduating from Corvallis High School in 1965, Masters went on to obtain a Bachelor of Arts in theater from the University of Oregon in 1969. He then moved to New York City, starring in a number of plays both on and off of the Broadway stage. Here's a look back on the late actor's legacy.