Research Indicates Menopause Symptoms Can Start Much Earlier Than You Think

When it comes to menopause, most of us have an idea of when we'll embark on this part of the aging process. According to the National Institute on Aging, menopause usually starts when you're between the ages of 45 and 55 and typically takes around seven years — but could last as long as 14 years. Yikes.

Most of us think we know what happens to your body when you go through menopause: period changes, difficulty sleeping, and, of course, the dreaded hot flashes. Still, there are plenty of menopause symptoms no one has prepared you for, and these can be particularly hard to identify if you don't expect to be going through menopause yet in the first place.

A new study by The Journal of The North American Menopause Society has uncovered new findings about menopause and how early its symptoms may start. While this information may leave some younger folks more concerned about embarking on menopause, being equipped with all the facts is the best way to be prepared for what's to come.