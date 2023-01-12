General Hospital Legend Jane Elliot Returns To Soap For 60th Anniversary

Since 1978, Jane Elliot has portrayed the irascible Tracy Quartermaine on "General Hospital." She would stop at nothing to get what she wanted while seeking the approval of her father, corporate magnate Edward Quartermaine. Tracy schemed and blackmailed her way through life, including hiding dead bodies and fleeing a hit-and-run scene.

In 1980, Edward fell to the floor, suffering a heart attack just before he was about to disinherit his daughter with a modified will. Tracy denied him his heart medication, hoping he'd die before changing it. To her horror, he was faking the attack in an effort to test her loyalty. As a result, Tracy was disinherited and banished from Port Charles, per Soap Central. She would come and go over the years, shaking things up every time she returned. On the "GH" spin-off series "The City," Tracy even got embroiled in organized crime.

In 2012, TV Guide asked Elliot why she was not concerned that Tracy's bad-girl antics would alienate her from the audience. "Somebody has to wear the black hat and give the audience someone to shake their fists at," she said. "They want someone to hate. And if that's what you want to pay me to do, I'm happy to do it! A show owes it to the audience to give them a place to vent."

With the 60th anniversary of "GH" looming, Tracy is headed back to shake things up again.