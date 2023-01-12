What We Know About Lisa Marie Presley's Scary Health Emergency

Elvis family fans on Twitter are sharing their support for the Presleys after hearing that Lisa Marie Presley suffered a scary health emergency on Tuesday.

For years, Presley's close circle of family and friends have been concerned about the health and lifestyle choices of Elvis' only child, says RadarOnline. Their insider sources claim that Presley said she would die if she didn't get help following her divorce from Michael Lockwood in 2016. In order to keep herself from turning to drugs and alcohol to stave off the pain, Presley took preemptive steps to fight the addiction and checked herself into a rehabilitation center.

The Presleys are no strangers to battling addiction and health crises. According to Town & Country, Elvis Presley had been prescribed over 12,000 medications in the months leading up to his tragic death. It's now believed that his high drug intake could have contributed to the legendary rockstar's cardiac arrest. As more information becomes available about Lisa Marie's health emergency, it seems the situation could be eerily similar to that of her father's, although we hope for a much different outcome.