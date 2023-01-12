What Lisa Marie Presley Was Doing In Her Final Days

Shocking music fans everywhere, Lisa Marie Presley has died. According to TMZ, she was found at home in cardiac arrest by her housekeeper. Shortly after, her ex-husband, Danny Keough, performed CPR until paramedics arrived. At the hospital, she was put into a medically-induced coma from which she never recovered, and she was pronounced dead late in the day on January 12, 2023, just a few weeks before her 55th birthday.

Her heartbroken mother, Priscilla Presley, issued a statement (via People): "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," she said. "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment." Presley is also survived by her three daughters: Riley Keough, Harper Lockwood, and Finley Lockwood. Her only son, Benjamin Keough, died in 2020.

It was a particularly stunning turn of events for a star who had been active in the months leading up to her death. Presley and her family were celebrating a film close to their heart and paying tribute to her famous father. After her unspeakable tragedy, it seemed the light was beginning to return to her life at last.