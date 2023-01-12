What Lisa Marie Presley Was Doing In Her Final Days
Shocking music fans everywhere, Lisa Marie Presley has died. According to TMZ, she was found at home in cardiac arrest by her housekeeper. Shortly after, her ex-husband, Danny Keough, performed CPR until paramedics arrived. At the hospital, she was put into a medically-induced coma from which she never recovered, and she was pronounced dead late in the day on January 12, 2023, just a few weeks before her 55th birthday.
Her heartbroken mother, Priscilla Presley, issued a statement (via People): "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," she said. "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment." Presley is also survived by her three daughters: Riley Keough, Harper Lockwood, and Finley Lockwood. Her only son, Benjamin Keough, died in 2020.
It was a particularly stunning turn of events for a star who had been active in the months leading up to her death. Presley and her family were celebrating a film close to their heart and paying tribute to her famous father. After her unspeakable tragedy, it seemed the light was beginning to return to her life at last.
Lisa Marie had been mourning a horrible loss
The only daughter of Elvis Presley had carved out her own career in music, writing songs and releasing albums (per Us Weekly). One album she coproduced in 2018 was a collection of her father's gospel songs, and she recorded a duet on one of the tracks (via Instagram). But her career — and her joy — came to an abrupt halt with the death of Benjamin Storm Presley Keough, her second child with her first husband, Danny Keough. In July 2020, Benjamin died from a single gunshot wound, a confirmed suicide (per People).
That October, Presley honored what would have been his birthday with a message on Instagram. "My beautiful beautiful angel, I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven," she wrote. "My heart and soul went with you. The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day. I will never be the same." Wracked with grief, she disappeared from the public eye for nearly two years.
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
Lisa Marie Presley honored The King
Presley finally emerged from her seclusion in May 2022 to help promote a project that was close to her heart: "Elvis," the acclaimed Baz Luhrmann biopic of Elvis Presley. She explained her reaction via Twitter: "What moved me to tears as well was watching Riley and Harper, and Finley afterwards, all 3 visibly overwhelmed in the best way possible way, and so filled with pride about their grandfather and his legacy in a way that I have not previously experienced."
Shortly after the film's release, Presley and her family joined in a ceremony honoring Elvis at the TCL Chinese Theatre. Per The U.S. Sun, Presley, her mother, and her daughters imprinted their hands and signatures in cement for the theater's famous pavilion. No one realized at the time how significant it would be to have a permanent memento of Lisa Marie on display.
Later that summer, Presley honored Grief Awareness Day with a poignant essay for People reflecting on son Benjamin's death. "Nothing, absolutely NOTHING takes away the pain, but finding support can sometimes help you feel a little bit less alone," she wrote.
Lisa Marie showed troubling signs just before her death
Two days before the 2023 Golden Globes, Lisa Marie Presley and her mother, Priscilla, attended a pre-awards event that celebrated what would have been Elvis Presley's 88th birthay (per Variety). The film "Elvis" was nominated for three 2023 Golden Globes and won one: Austin Butler took home the statue for best actor in a motion picture drama for his portrayal of Elvis Presley. Speaking to ET, Presley repeated her support for the film and for Butler. "I'm so excited, and I hope he wins," she said.
But Presley appeared to be in less than perfect health. A video clip from Extra TV showed her on the red carpet answering a question when she suddenly turned to her talent manager and said, "Let me grab your arm." She held on to him for the remainder of the interview. Other footage showed her stumbling as she walked, with others in attendance reaching out their arms to support her.
Just 48 hours later, the news broke: The daughter of "The King" was gone.