Anna Konkle And Jermaine Fowler Discuss Their Chemistry In Hulu's The Drop - Exclusive Interview

The film does a great job of discussing the desire to have children but also the fear and societal pressure of parenthood. How do you feel your characters explore that push-pull struggle and the challenges that come with motherhood and fatherhood?

Konkle: Since I was little, I always wanted kids, which is so under-talked-about with how much people don't want kids and the expectation that that's a given or what we're supposed to do. Yet when I got pregnant and when having the baby and going, "I've always wanted her" — and during pregnancy wanting her so much — there were also a lot of different feelings I was grappling with. "There's something foreign that I don't know yet in my body."

It's such a layered complex [thing] — parenting in general, and having a baby inside you, and the process of getting it out and then keeping it alive. It's such a deep concept, and it deserves a lot more excavating than we're doing. It was really cool that this film and that Sarah [Adina Smith, the director] was doing that, and we got to be part of it.

Fowler: I completely agree. Lex's character [Konkle], because she's an artist, comes from a lot of chaos in the art world, and Manny, [my character], was raised with structure. It was unfair for him to want to make Lex want a family because that's how he was raised, and to want to continue that or repeat that isn't fair for somebody. But he doesn't realize that until later in the film.

When the baby is dropped, those questions start to get asked, like, "Is this the right person for me? Can I raise a family with someone who has dropped a baby?" — things like that — and of course, you can. Yes, you can, and it's one of those things where I was so interested in doing the film because I was raised in a house where the man makes the money, and the woman stays home to do hair or cook or whatever. My mom was a hairstylist and stuff.

I was so interested in wanting to show the more emotional side of a man who wants to be a father and the emotional side of being in a relationship that's spiraling, so I felt it spoke to me. It really spoke to me, and I hope people who are going through the same thing can maybe watch this film and see or feel solace in a situation they might be going through in a relationship or a future relationship — or even a past relationship. You never stop learning.