The Tragic Death Of Ryan's Hope Star Michael Levin

Michael Levin, best known for portraying Jack Fenelli on the ABC soap opera "Ryan's Hope," died on January 6, 2023, at the age of 90, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The news of his death was shared by his son, Jason Levin, who revealed that his father died of natural causes at the Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, New York. Levin had a long tenure on the soap, starring as the journalist Fenelli for all 13 seasons.

"Ryan's Hope" aired from 1975 to 1989 and starred Helen Gallagher, Bernard Barrow, and Nancy Addison. Another long-running staple of the show, John Gabriel, died in June 2021. Levin appeared in 1,075 episodes and frequently starred alongside Kate Mulgrew, who played Mary Ryan Fenelli. While many stars get their start on soap operas, Levin was an actor whose vibrant career centered around the stage rather than in front of the camera. He was on Broadway in "The Royal Hunt of the Sun" in 1965, and he starred alongside Al Pacino in the Tennessee Williams production of "Camino Real" among other theatrical productions.