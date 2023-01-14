General Hospital's Genie Francis Changes Stance On Her Most Controversial Storyline

Trigger warning: The following article contains language regarding sexual assault.

Laura Webber (Genie Francis) had a love affair with Scotty Baldwin (Kin Shriner) on "General Hospital" until she was swept off her feet by bad boy Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) in 1979, per Soap Central. However, the show was in danger of being canceled at the time, and Gloria Monty was brought in as executive producer to try and save it. To do so, she introduced a controversial new storyline: Luke ran the local college disco where Laura worked, but he was also involved in the mob and at one point feared he was going to be killed. In his distress, he forced himself on Laura and raped her on the floor of the campus disco.

While they eventually got past this horrific event and Luke and Laura went on to get married, the controversy of Laura marrying her rapist is still discussed today. Author of "The Survival of Soap Opera" Abigail De Kosnik spoke to People, explaining that Monty had a short amount of time to turn things around for the show. "In Luke and Laura, she (Monty) saw potential there to maybe make things happen that shouldn't happen, and that was electric," she stated. The show would go on to try to brush the traumatic event under the rug by referring to the incident as a "seduction."

Francis herself even defended the story for decades, but she now has a different viewpoint on the subject matter.