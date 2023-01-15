The Controversial Boyfriend Soap Prank Has Everyone Taking A Side

There's something about the squeaky clean feeling when you get out of the bath or shower that's impossible to resist, but it's clear not everybody feels the same.

In a video uploaded to TikTok by @thebrandonrobert, a woman plays a prank on her boyfriend to see if he is actually using soap to wash himself. In the video, she applies a small trail of red glitter glue to the soap dish and puts the soap back on top. When she asks her boyfriend if he showered, he says yes, but quickly becomes defensive when she goes to check if the glitter glue has been smudged and it remains untouched. When she asks him what he did wash with, he replies with "water," and though she tells him he needs to use soap, he remains adamant that water is all he needs to wash.

The video has sparked a major debate around using soap to clean yourself versus just using water, but should you think twice about using bar soap? The culprit of the soap prank certainly seems to think so, but several other social media users do not.