General Hospital Star Laura Wright Admits To Some Serious Co-Star Crushes

The list of Carly Corinthos' love affairs on "General Hospital" is long, as is the list of characters her portrayer, Laura Wright has played in the world of soaps, according to Soap Central. She's been on several sudsers including "All My Children," "Loving," "The City," and "Guiding Light," and her characters on those shows have also had several flings.

And while soap opera characters often change partners, it's also not uncommon for the actors portraying them to fall in love behind the scenes. For example, there are a few "GH" actors that have dated in real life, such as Kelly Thiebaud and Bryan Craig as well as Chad Duell and Kristen Alderson. Although Wright and former "GH" co-star Wes Ramsey are a real item these days, they had met years before playing in the Port Charles playground (via Showbiz Cheat Sheet).

Wright has fallen for co-stars in the past, though, and revealed her co-star crushes in an episode of "State of Mind."