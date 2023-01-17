General Hospital Star Laura Wright Admits To Some Serious Co-Star Crushes
The list of Carly Corinthos' love affairs on "General Hospital" is long, as is the list of characters her portrayer, Laura Wright has played in the world of soaps, according to Soap Central. She's been on several sudsers including "All My Children," "Loving," "The City," and "Guiding Light," and her characters on those shows have also had several flings.
And while soap opera characters often change partners, it's also not uncommon for the actors portraying them to fall in love behind the scenes. For example, there are a few "GH" actors that have dated in real life, such as Kelly Thiebaud and Bryan Craig as well as Chad Duell and Kristen Alderson. Although Wright and former "GH" co-star Wes Ramsey are a real item these days, they had met years before playing in the Port Charles playground (via Showbiz Cheat Sheet).
Wright has fallen for co-stars in the past, though, and revealed her co-star crushes in an episode of "State of Mind."
Laura Wright reveals the actors she was smitten with
At a recent "General Hospital" fan celebration, actor Maurice Benard took to the stage to record an episode of his YouTube show, "State of Mind." Co-workers Cameron Mathison (Drew Cain), Dominic Zamprogna (Dante Falconeri), and Laura Wright joined him.
Benard asked if any of them had ever fallen in love with a co-star. "I wouldn't say fallen in love, I'd say fallen in lust," said Wright," explaining she had fallen for her "Loving" co-star, Paul Anthony Stewart. "Oh my God I was so in love," she confessed. "Finally he was like, 'It's really not gonna happen.'"
Wright went on to admit that she briefly thought herself in love with "Guiding Light" co-star Bradley Cole, until she realized she had actually fallen for his character, Prince Richard. "It's easy to get caught up in the romance of something that's not real," she said. She apologized to Benard because that hasn't happened to her on "GH."