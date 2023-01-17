Research Says Cervical Cancer Screenings Are Still Pivotal For Women Over 65

Cervical cancer is a type of cancer that affects the cells in the cervix, per Cleveland Clinic. In the United States, nearly 14,000 people discover that they have cervical cancer annually, and these folks are most commonly between 35 and 44 years old. Consequently, according to the CDC, if you are over the age of 21, you should begin getting pap tests to screen for cervical cancer, but most doctors recommend that you stop getting cervical cancer screenings after turning 65 if you have had normal screenings in the past.

Most of us believe that we know what to expect when booking a cervical cancer screening, as well as the signs that you should make an appointment with your gynecologist. What many of us may not realize, though, is how important cervical cancer screenings really are. Per U.S. News, there has been a dramatic decrease in deaths from cervical cancer in the U.S. since screenings first became available. It's clear, for this reason, that getting your cervical cancer screening is of the utmost importance. A new study suggests that there may be a need for another group of people to start getting regular screenings for cervical cancer, and that it's time that some guidelines get revisited.