Linsey Godfrey And Paul Telfer Promote Unexpected Days Of Our Lives Love Story

The bad boy of Salem, Xander Cook (Paul Telfer), had been involved in many criminal schemes on "Days of Our Lives." But his back-and-forth relationship with Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) caused him to want to change his ways, per Soaps in Depth. However, over the years, Sarah also found herself also involved with Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder), and he has often come between Sarah and Xander. Sarah and Rex even got close to getting married at one point (via Celebrating the Soaps).

Meanwhile, a financially despondent Xander took a job working for the vile Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun), so he could provide for Sarah. Sadly, what was supposed to be the simple kidnapping of Susan Banks (Eileen Davidson) ended in her tragic death. When the truth about Xander's involvement came to light, Sarah left him. When she asked Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) for help drawing up the divorce papers, Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans) cited Xander and Sarah's deep love, imploring her to reconsider. After mulling it over, Sarah decided to go and speak to Xander. At the same time, Gwen Rizczech (Emily O'Brien) found Xander drowning his sorrows in alcohol and threw him into the shower — fully clothed. She insisted he sober up and get to the task of saving his marriage to Sarah (via Soaps).

Unfortunately, Sarah walked in on them as they were changing into dry clothes, jumped to the wrong conclusion, and left in a huff.