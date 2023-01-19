What To Know About Traveling Out Of State For Abortion Medications

When Roe v. Wade — a case that established the constitutional right for women to have abortions — was overturned by the United States Supreme Court in June 2022, women and girls suffered the consequences almost as soon as the decision was made. Trigger laws saw the cancellation of abortion appointments in states across the country, specifically in red states that tend to vote Republican, leaving patients stranded with unwanted pregnancies. Such trigger laws ensured that patients with no other means to terminate their pregnancies would be forced to give birth. This disregarded all potential dangers to the patient, all nuances of abortion, and of course, all considerations of whether or not the pregnancy was wanted.

There is no silver lining to this ruling, which has consequences not just for the right to an abortion, but also for the right to bodily autonomy. Now, individual states are determining abortion laws, with blue states that tend to vote Democrat continuing to allow and protect abortion as red states continue to restrict access. In fact, many of these states have decided to outright ban and criminalize abortions. According to a report by the Columbia Law Review, this staunch discordance between states means that "the interjurisdictional abortion wars are coming" (via The New York Times).