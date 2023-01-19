The Young And The Restless Brings Back Heather Stevens And Casts Daniel's Daughter Lucy

When Michael Graziadei's Daniel Romalotti returned to Genoa City late last year after many years away from "The Young and the Restless," it was clear that something was missing. Daniel's significant other, Heather Stevens, and his daughter Lucy were nowhere to be found when he materialized in town. Throughout the early weeks of his recent tenure, Daniel dodged any and all questions about what has going on in his personal life. He explained their absence as they were away on a trip, but he wouldn't divulge any further (via Soaps In Depth).

Since coming back to town, Daniel's primary focus has been on pitching a gaming concept to Chancellor-Winters, something that has put him directly back into the orbit of his ex-wife, Lily Winters (Christel Khalil). Daniel and Lily's relationship appears to be on the path toward potential reconciliation, but his past may return to haunt him and halt their romance.

Daniel confessed to his mother, Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford), and father, Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian), that his relationship with Heather crumbled because of professional jealousy on his end. Heather left the continent because of Daniel's newfound attitude, and his daughter has been firmly tucked away at boarding school (via Daytime Confidential). However, Daniel is in for an abrupt reality check because the ghosts of his past are making their own grand return to Genoa City.