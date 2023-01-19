What We Know About The Thinx Underwear Lawsuit And How It May Affect You
The stigma surrounding menstruating has led to a serious environmental issue. Pads and tampons, riddled with plastic, end up in landfills, further adding to our ecological woes (via National Geographic). Most Americans have periods experience them for roughly 40 years, and the amount of plastic that comes with the United States' fixation on plastic solutions can be mind-boggling.
"I don't want to contribute 40 years of garbage to a landfill just to manage something that shouldn't even be seen as a problem," Ann Borowski, a researcher who studied the environmental downside to sanitary products, shared. "It seems like something we should have a little more control of by now. I don't want to have that kind of burden on the planet."
There have been strides made to eliminate the amount of plastic for those who have periods (per Im Plastic Free). One of the most popular options on the market is Thinx period underwear. The absorbent product replaced pads and tampons for many, benefiting the environment in the process. Now, however, Thinx is caught up in a class-action lawsuit, and you may be entitled to compensation if you have purchased from the company.
The lawsuit alleges harmful chemicals were found in the product
If you have purchased a pair of Thinx period underwear, you may be entitled to compensation. The company is involved in a lawsuit after a group found there may be harmful chemicals in Thinx products (per Shape). Outside testing found that the underwear has traces of per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances ("PFAS"), a harmful chemical that breaks down very slowly. So slowly, in fact, that they have been coined "the forever chemical."
Since the company labeled its product as non-toxic, a class action lawsuit was set into motion following the finding of PFAS in their underwear. Per the official website for the lawsuit, Thinx has denied any wrongdoing. However, the case has been settled, and certain buyers may be able to get in on the payout.
If you have purchased Thinx period underwear between November 12, 2016, and November 28, 2022, you may receive compensation. In order to get involved in the case, you must fill out a claim form before April 12, 2023. The final hearing in the case will take place on May 24, 2023.