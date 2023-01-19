What We Know About The Thinx Underwear Lawsuit And How It May Affect You

The stigma surrounding menstruating has led to a serious environmental issue. Pads and tampons, riddled with plastic, end up in landfills, further adding to our ecological woes (via National Geographic). Most Americans have periods experience them for roughly 40 years, and the amount of plastic that comes with the United States' fixation on plastic solutions can be mind-boggling.

"I don't want to contribute 40 years of garbage to a landfill just to manage something that shouldn't even be seen as a problem," Ann Borowski, a researcher who studied the environmental downside to sanitary products, shared. "It seems like something we should have a little more control of by now. I don't want to have that kind of burden on the planet."

There have been strides made to eliminate the amount of plastic for those who have periods (per Im Plastic Free). One of the most popular options on the market is Thinx period underwear. The absorbent product replaced pads and tampons for many, benefiting the environment in the process. Now, however, Thinx is caught up in a class-action lawsuit, and you may be entitled to compensation if you have purchased from the company.