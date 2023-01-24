Hunter King Teases Whether She'll Ever Return To The Young And The Restless

Hunter King had a remarkable, decade-long run as Summer Newman on "The Young and the Restless." Her character ultimately exited the fictional town of Genoa City, in 2022, to keep Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) in his son's life. However, bombshell revelations exposed the plot that really kept them apart, causing Kyle to depart town in her stead and join Summer in Italy (via Soaps In Depth). This was the final appearance of both characters until Victoria Newman's (Amelia Heinle) and Ashland Locke's (then Richard Burgi) highly anticipated nuptials.

At Victoria and Ashland's wedding, Summer and Kyle popped in for a special surprise visit, with both King and Mealor temporarily reprising their roles too. During the multi-episode event, the young couple revealed they were married in a private ceremony — a detail that perfectly wrapped up their storyline during this brief, one-off appearance (via Soaps.com). And yet, that narrative shifted considerably following the announcement that Mealor was returning to "Y&R" full-time as Kyle.

On the other hand, Summer's status remained up in the air. Sometime after the Kyle announcement, news broke that King wasn't returning as Summer and the character would be recast with Allison Lanier (via Soap Central). With King out as Summer, her future on the soap is bleaker than ever. But, luckily for viewers, the actor is finally opening up about whether or not she'd ever return to the show that launched her career.