General Hospital's Sonny And Donna Melt Hearts With Behind-The-Scenes Moment

As Soaps in Depth recounted, Donna Corinthos (Scarlett Brielle Spears) had a bit of a troubled birth in 2019 on "General Hospital." Her parents, Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) and Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) named her Donna Courtney Corinthos in honor of Sonny's late sister, Courtney Matthews (Alicia Leigh Willis). In real life, the character was named in memory of the head of the "GH" makeup and hair department, Donna Messina, who died in 2018. While Donna's birth was not as strange and twisted as Sonny's other daughter, Avery Corinthos (Grace Scarola), it wasn't without complications.

When Sonny learned that Carly was pregnant, he was worried because Carly had had issues with pregnancies in the past. At one point, Carly was kidnapped by Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) and ended up falling down a hill. Luckily, Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) rescued her and brought her to the hospital. The doctors would later discover that Donna had fluid around her spine in the form of Spina Bifida, which required surgery after she was born. Thankfully, the surgery worked, and Donna didn't have any other major issues as the doctors originally thought, per Soap Opera Spy.

In August, Benard shared a post on Instagram showing a picture that Scarola drew of the two of them, and now he's sharing another heartwarming gift, this time from Spears.