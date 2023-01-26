Maybe I Do Co-Stars Emma Roberts And Luke Bracey Talk Modern Love And Marriage - Exclusive Interview

This movie shows the two sides of a debate we often see in modern love, as to whether marriage is the "end all, be all." We saw your characters' beliefs on whether marriage should be the end goal of a relationship. What are your personal takes?

Emma Roberts: I don't think there's a definitive answer. I feel like it's different for everybody. That's what I loved about this movie — it explores that through all the different characters. There's no right answer. For some people, that's important, and for other people, it's not as important. It's about getting on the same page as the person you're with, and whatever that means is what that means.

Luke Bracey: I'll echo what Emma said. That's what's great about this film — no matter what you say, no matter what decision you make, there's someone else who has had a different experience of it. This film's really amazing that way — we're seeing love from so many different angles, and we don't normally get that in films. We normally get one example of it and one or two people's experience of that example.

But now, to have all these different examples of love and being with someone for many years, and what that means, and what that becomes — that's the great thing about this film. You get to make your own mind up. There's six different people that have six different ideas of what it is. Then throw into that the rest of the world, so you're going to have a few more ideas.

For people who may not be into rom-coms, why should they go and watch "Maybe I Do"?

Bracey: Who isn't into rom-coms?

Roberts: I know. I was going to say, I don't know anyone who's not into romcoms.