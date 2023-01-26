AI Has Officially Entered The Skincare Space With The Discovery Of A New Anti-Aging Ingredient

When it comes to skincare, countless new exciting products and brands are constantly coming out. Trendy skincare ingredients make the rounds, and brands find innovative new ways to formulate them into products.

However, at the end of the day, the skincare space only consists of a set number of ingredients that we're pretty much all familiar with that are magically mixed into products we come to love. The skincare space may constantly be evolving, but new unheard-of ingredients are something that rarely happens. There are only so many natural resources and scientifically generated ingredients that can benefit our skin, so it's not exactly something you can discover or create out of thin air.

Except, maybe it is. In 2023, we are witnessing more and more use of artificial intelligence (AI) across industries, and, while some may remain skeptical about this brand-new science, it is officially the skincare community's turn to reap the benefits of what it could provide.

Revela is an innovative new skincare brand founded by doctors, and its latest product introduces a brand new skincare ingredient to the world, which was discovered by AI, no less, per Coveteur. But the question on everyone's mind is: What really is Fibroquin?