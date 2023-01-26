Samantha Markle Claims Meghan Keeps Distant From Her Family For One Reason

Over the years, the Duchess of Sussex's estranged half-sister, Samantha Markle, has made some disturbing allegations against Meghan Markle. It's clear that Samantha has a lot to say about her half-sister and her role in the royal family.

That said, among the many surprising revelations from Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" docuseries, Meghan shared confusion over Samantha's statements against her, explaining that they were never close. According to CNN, Meghan's mother separated from the father she shares with Samantha when Meghan was only 2.

Meghan explained her relationship with Samantha. "I don't know your middle name. I don't know your birthday. You're telling these people that you raised me, and you've coined me 'Princess Pushy,'" she said in "Harry & Meghan." "I hadn't had a fallout with her. We didn't have a closeness to be able to have that." Samantha has publicly said otherwise, insisting that she did have a close relationship with Meghan.

Amid the drama unfolding in the wake of the release of Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare," and the anticipation for King Charles III's coronation, it seems that Samantha has more to say about her famous half-sister. She made an appearance on "Tucker Carlson Today" and insisted that Meghan isn't what she claims to be (via Twitter). In fact, Samantha asserts that even the royal family doesn't know the truth about Meghan — and that this is exactly why she keeps her side of the family at an arm's length.