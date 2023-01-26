Royal Expert Says Kate Middleton's Style Revamp Signifies Confidence

Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales, is a style icon. Since she tied the knot with William, Prince of Wales, Kate's style has evolved in front of our eyes (via Us Weekly). In the mid-2000s, when the public was first introduced to her, she was often seen sporting a pea coat over a dress or a sleek skirt. While her looks were understated, she always looked put together and chic.

Following the wedding, Kate developed her royal look. Now, she has to follow the strict dress code enforced by the family (via Reader's Digest). The women in the family are expected to dress modestly but with a stylish twist. Short skirts are a no, while big hats and pantyhose are a must. In fact, Kate's fashion influence made the sale of pantyhose surge following her engagement to William, according to Reader's Digest.

It's been over a decade since William and Kate got married, and now, royal experts share that her style is evolving again, and this time, it's showing off her confidence.