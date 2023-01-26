The Affordable Product Storm Reid Uses For Shiny Hair

Who wouldn't want to learn how Storm Reid perfects her beauty routine? We know most of us are obsessed with this "Euphoria" star and bonafide it-girl's ever-changing look. That said, we usually have doubts when it comes to how affordable and attainable a movie star's list of go-to products is likely to be for those of us who don't reside in Hollywood. Thankfully, though, Reid is proving that you don't need to break the bank to look like a superstar.

Per Nylon, Reid has tried her fair share of hairstyles on for size since she's been in the spotlight –– from a single braid that was 16 feet long to a pixie cut and even platinum blonde locks. Of course, this star can pull off anything and everything, and she's not afraid to prove it. These days, she's back to her natural hair color, and she spoke to Harper's Bazaar to walk us through how she styles it (via YouTube).

Reid discusses a few simple tools she swears by to keep her hair "nice and healthy and clean," including a bonnet for keeping her hair protected while sleeping and a wide tooth comb for detangling before styling. There's one product, in particular, that gives Reid's hair its smoothness and shine, and believe it or not, it's under $15.