Jinger Duggar Vuolo Gets Real About Writing Becoming Free Indeed - Exclusive Interview

You have said you questioned whether you should even write "Becoming Free Indeed." After you started writing, did you ever have any hesitations about finishing it?

Yes, for sure. I had been walking through six years of disentangling my faith from fear. And the community I was raised in is very tight knit, so I was afraid of how people would react to my story and afraid that maybe some people would not appreciate what I was sharing. I went back and forth.

As I was writing the book, there were many days where I would just cry. I was like, "Is this worth it? Is this what I'm supposed to do?" But the more I thought about it and the more I heard stories of people who had been through similar stories [to] what I've been through or worse, I started to realize, "No, I feel like this is what I'm supposed to do, and I have a responsibility to share this story."

Fear is a big theme throughout the book. Are you still afraid of how family and friends will react when they read it now?

Yeah, that's something that is real, because I was raised in this community and I still have a lot of friends there, so it is something that comes to my mind a lot. But I know that this is what's most helpful — to speak truth. It always is, even when it's hard.

What was the most difficult part of the book for you to write?

All of it, really. It's hard to say. Certain areas may have been more casual. In others, I'm more vulnerable than I've ever been in any setting. That always makes me think, "Once something's out there, it's out there," so I want to share and be as vulnerable and open as I possibly can be in hopes that it will help someone else who's walking through the same challenges, whether they're in a place where they're under a teacher who's claiming to speak for God but doesn't, or they're fearful of everything around them. [I want] to share the struggles I've walked through and show that you can come out on the other side stronger.

Did you tell your family the plans you had for this book before you started?

I had started writing some, and then I shared with my family that I was planning on writing this book. I have done that from the start of since I've been married. Differences we've had, we've discussed and talked about. A lot of times, you agree to disagree, and I'm like, "Okay, we can have different perspectives on things." I did share with them that I was going to be writing this book.

If you or someone you know is dealing with spiritual abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support on its website.