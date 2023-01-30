General Hospital Star Maura West Weighs In On A Possible New (And Surprising) Pairing For Ava

Ava Jerome (Maura West) has been the bad girl of "General Hospital" since 2013 (via Soap Central). She's had flings with murderers and even killed someone herself. But the former mobster has been making a serious effort to change her ways lately. What Ava initially thought was an affair with Dr. Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom) turned out to be with his evil twin, Ryan Chamberlain (also Jon Lindstrom), which cost Ava her daughter's life. Suffice it to say, despite Ava's failed and flawed love life endlessly tormenting her, the reformed villain continues to hold out hope for true love someday.

Ava herself played a key role in the Jerome crime family, which repeatedly battled with mob boss Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) over the years, but she's since left her life of crime behind. In her quest for love, Ava hooked up with Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma). While he did help her cover up what they thought was the death of his son's girlfriend, Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl), their relationship was flawed and ultimately it failed because of his cheating ways, per Soap Dirt.

In the most strange and twisted way, Avery Corinthos's birth resulted from Ava sleeping with Sonny in the Quartermaine crypt. While the two had previously been at odds for years, they thankfully tend to agree on what's best for their daughter. Now that Ava and Nikolas are no longer an item, though, West has some thoughts on who should be her character's next love interest.